* Q4 sales 4 bln eur, in line with Rtrs poll avg

* Q4 adj EBIT 544 mln eur vs Rtrs poll avg 549 mln

* Sees adj EPS up 10 pct in 2013, sales up 3-5 pct

* Shares indicated up 1.6 pct

BERLIN, March 6 Germany's Henkel, a maker of washing powder and shampoos, said it expected earnings to rise to another record this year after reporting its highest-ever profit in 2012, driven by emerging markets and cost controls.

Henkel, whose brands include Persil, Schwarzkopf and Loctite, said a strong performance in emerging markets such as Turkey, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, China and India more than made up for flat sales in Europe.

Anglo-Dutch rival Unilever has also recently said it is benefitting from strong sales of its haircare products and soaps in emerging markets.

Henkel's share of sales from emerging markets rose to 43 percent from 42 percent the previous year, it said on Wednesday.

Adjusted earnings per preferred share, which the group is increasingly using as a measure of profit, would rise 10 percent in 2013, the group said, after growing 18 percent to 3.70 euros ($4.82) in 2012. It predicted sales growth of between 3 and 5 percent this year.

The group also reported fourth-quarter sales of 4 billion euros and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 544 million, in line with expectations, giving full-year totals of 16.5 billion euros and 2.33 billion.

It said it would increase its dividend to 0.95 euros per preferred share, compared with a forecast 0.91.

Local rival Beiersdorf had on Tuesday reported slightly disappointing results and did not increase its dividend as expected.

Having spent years reducing its debt following its 3.7 billion euro buy of National Starch in 2008, Henkel is back on the acquisition trail. It bought several Polish home-care brands from rival PZ Cussons for 46.6 million pounds ($70 million) last month and said in November takeovers would be a key part of plans to increase sales to 20 billion euros by 2016.