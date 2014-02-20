DUESSELDORF Feb 20 German consumer goods group Henkel is still on the lookout for takeover targets, its chief executive said on Thursday after the group reported 2013 results.

Henkel, which has been seeking targets for over year and has around 4 billion euros to spend, will however, not pay over the odds for any takeovers, Kasper Rorsted told analysts.

Henkel had last month said it would pay out more of its profits to shareholders in dividends as profits improve and it struggles to find a suitable takeover target for its cash pile. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Victoria Bryan)