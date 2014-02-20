Subway says it shut hundreds of U.S. restaurants last year
April 20 U.S. sandwich chain Subway Restaurants said on Thursday it shut 359 restaurants in the United States last year, amid stiff competition in a highly fragmented fast-food industry.
DUESSELDORF Feb 20 German consumer goods group Henkel is still on the lookout for takeover targets, its chief executive said on Thursday after the group reported 2013 results.
Henkel, which has been seeking targets for over year and has around 4 billion euros to spend, will however, not pay over the odds for any takeovers, Kasper Rorsted told analysts.
Henkel had last month said it would pay out more of its profits to shareholders in dividends as profits improve and it struggles to find a suitable takeover target for its cash pile. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Victoria Bryan)
April 20 U.S. sandwich chain Subway Restaurants said on Thursday it shut 359 restaurants in the United States last year, amid stiff competition in a highly fragmented fast-food industry.
* Avnet Inc -co, xilinx mutually renew primary global channel relationship, deal to widen distribution of Xilinx's all programmable products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: