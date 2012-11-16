LONDON Nov 16 German consumer goods group Henkel is aiming to increase sales to 20 billion euros ($25.6 billion) by 2016, it said on Friday, with around half of that total to come from emerging markets.

Henkel, the German maker of Persil washing powder and Schwarzkopf hair products, had sales of 15.6 billion euros in 2011. At present, around 44 percent of its sales come from emerging markets.

It said it expects earnings per share to grow by an average of 10 percent a year until 2016.

Analysts have been eagerly awaiting Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted's strategic plans for the group over the next few years.

When he took over in April 2008, few believed that he would achieve his aim of increasing the group's operating profit margin - earnings as a percentage of sales - to 14 percent, but he is on course for that this year.

The group did not set a margin goal for 2016 on Friday. ($1 = 0.7817 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)