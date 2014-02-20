Subway says it shut hundreds of U.S. restaurants last year
April 20 U.S. sandwich chain Subway Restaurants said on Thursday it shut 359 restaurants in the United States last year, amid stiff competition in a highly fragmented fast-food industry.
FRANKFURT Feb 20 Henkel : * Shares down 3.4 percent
April 20 U.S. sandwich chain Subway Restaurants said on Thursday it shut 359 restaurants in the United States last year, amid stiff competition in a highly fragmented fast-food industry.
* Avnet Inc -co, xilinx mutually renew primary global channel relationship, deal to widen distribution of Xilinx's all programmable products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: