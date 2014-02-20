UPDATE 1-Danone raises 2017 EPS forecast after WhiteWave acquisition
* Eyes 2017 double-digit recurring EPS growth at constant forex (Adds CFO comments from call, details)
FRANKFURT Feb 20 Henkel : * CFO says has 4.5 billion euros available for acquisitions
* Eyes 2017 double-digit recurring EPS growth at constant forex (Adds CFO comments from call, details)
NEW YORK, April 20 US drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc’s deal to buy Medtronic Plc’s medical supplies units days after Abbott Laboratories agreed to a long-awaited purchase of diagnostic testing company Alere Inc has raised the pulse of a sector suppressed by potential healthcare policy upheaval.