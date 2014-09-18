BRIEF-Lordos Hotels proposes dividend of 0.02 euro per share
* The Board of Directors decided to propose for approval to the General Meeting of Shareholders the payment of a dividend of 0.02 euro ($0.0218) per share
Sept 18 Henkel : * Buys Bergquist company - statement * Says Bergquist generated sales of around 130 million euros in 2013 and has
about 1,000 employees
* Nine-month net profit EGP 1.34 billion versus EGP 1.08 billion year ago