(Recasts, adds CEO, analyst quotes)
By Mia Shanley
STOCKHOLM, June 18 Hennes & Mauritz,
the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, plans to step up
the pace of its online expansion next year to catch up with
rivals in e-commerce.
The Swedish budget fashion firm also said on Wednesday that
sales in June had got off to a good start after it reported
second-quarter profit in line with analysts' forecasts due to
brisk spring sales and increased market share.
H&M, which was slower than many of its peers to start
selling online, said it would launch websites in eight to 10
markets in 2015 after rolling them out in Spain, Italy and China
later this year.
It currently has an online presence in 10 markets, in many
parts of Europe and the United States, less than half compared
with Zara-owner Inditex, its bigger rival that sells
online in 25 markets.
H&M Chief Executive Karl-Johan Persson said both its
physical and online stores were profitable, adding that the
group had seen some loss of sales in stores as customers turned
to its online channel.
"It's likely to continue for many years with younger people
who grow up with more online shopping, but we still have a big
belief in the physical stores so I think we can have a good
development in both," he said.
H&M is investing heavily to develop new online sites and
broaden its product offering with other brands such as COS, &
Other Stories and H&M Home. It plans to open 375 stores this
year, opening for the first time in the Philippines and India in
the second half of the year.
Pretax profit was 7.6 billion Swedish crowns ($1.1 billion)
for March through May, matching an average forecast in a Reuters
poll of analysts. Its gross margin was 60.8 percent - just below
the forecast 61.2 percent.
"Our investments will affect H&M profitability in the short
term negatively but in the long-term positively," Persson said.
H&M has faced increasing competition from discount rivals
such as Britain's Primark and U.S. group Forever 21
which are expanding across Europe and from online firms such as
Britain's ASOS and Germany's Zalando.
Persson told a news conference Primark was a really good
player which the group had "great respect for".
Bernstein Research said in a note it expected H&M margins
would continue to contract in the second half due to competition
and rising wages in Asia where the retailer produces the vast
majority of its garments.
Inditex said last week it would join China's fast-growing
Tmall online marketplace, run by Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba, to strengthen its presence in the country.
But Persson said H&M, which prefers to sell through its own
channels, has no plans to make a similar move.
"We will not start there - we will start with our own. It's
working well in the 10 markets where we are present. I believe
that it will work well in China," he said.
H&M garments are all sold on its own sites, though the
company does offer its Monki brand on ASOS.
H&M, which reported quarterly sales last week, said June
sales were off to a good start after a near 20 percent increase
in May and Persson said the picture was brighter across Europe,
improving in places like Spain, Italy and Greece which are
starting to recover from recessions.
"My best guess is that the worst is behind us and that it is
stabilizing more, or slightly improving," he said.
Inditex said last week its sales rose 11 percent in local
currencies between Feb. 1 and June 8, accelerating from the 8
percent it recorded in the year to Jan. 31.
($1 = 6.6448 Swedish Kronas)
(Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Erica Billingham)