STOCKHOLM, Sept 25 Hennes & Mauritz,
the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on
Thursday slower sales so far in September after posting
third-quarter profits right in line with analyst forecasts.
The firm said it is delaying its launch in India until 2015
after originally planning for an autumn 2014 rollout in the
country.
The Swedish budget fashion retailer posted a pretax profit
of 7.0 billion crowns ($974 million) for June through August,
matching the mean analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.
"We have continued to gain market share thanks to strong
sales development for all our brands. We see this as proof of
well-received collections," Chief Executive Karl-Johan Persson
said in a statement.
H&M, which had already reported quarterly sales, said sales
for Sept. 1-23 have risen 7 percent, sharply lower than a near
20 percent increase in August, affected by unusually warm
weather in most markets.
(1 US dollar = 7.1887 Swedish crown)
(Reporting by Mia Shanley, editing by Anna Ringstrom)