STOCKHOLM May 16 Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz on Monday reported a 5 percent increase in April sales in local currencies from a year earlier, below the 9 percent expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

H&M said cold spring in several of H&M's large markets had an unfavourable impact on sales.

Analysts' estimates for April, the second month of H&M's fiscal second quarter, ranged from growth of 2 to 14 percent.

H&M earlier said March sales, which grew by an unusually low 2 percent, were affected by chilly spring weather in some markets and an early Easter. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Jason Neely)