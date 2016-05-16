France's Renault hit by ransomware global cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault was hit by the global ransomware cyber attack that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries, a spokeswoman said on Saturday.
STOCKHOLM May 16 Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz on Monday reported a 5 percent increase in April sales in local currencies from a year earlier, below the 9 percent expected by analysts polled by Reuters.
H&M said cold spring in several of H&M's large markets had an unfavourable impact on sales.
Analysts' estimates for April, the second month of H&M's fiscal second quarter, ranged from growth of 2 to 14 percent.
H&M earlier said March sales, which grew by an unusually low 2 percent, were affected by chilly spring weather in some markets and an early Easter. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Jason Neely)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.