BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Swedish fashion retailer H&M reported on Thursday a 4 percent year-on-year rise in local currency sales for the month of May, lagging market expectations.
May is the final month of the group's fiscal second quarter and H&M said net quarterly sales reached 51.4 billion Swedish crowns ($5.91 billion) for the period, up from a year-ago 46.9 billion.
The mean forecast in a poll of analysts saw monthly sales rising 6 percent to put quarterly net sales at 51.9 billion Swedish crowns. ($1 = 8.6952 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom)
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million