STOCKHOLM Oct 15 Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Tuesday sales in its stores open at least a year fell 2 percent in September, in line with expectations.

Total sales in August were up 7 percent in local currencies, below a forecast of 8 percent.

The company had already announced total sales were up 8 percent for the period Sept. 1 to Sept. 24.

