BRIEF-Movado Group says president Ricardo Quintero to depart from company
* Movado Group Inc says president Ricardo Quintero, will depart from company
STOCKHOLM Oct 15 Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Tuesday sales in its stores open at least a year fell 2 percent in September, in line with expectations.
Total sales in August were up 7 percent in local currencies, below a forecast of 8 percent.
The company had already announced total sales were up 8 percent for the period Sept. 1 to Sept. 24.
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Movado Group Inc says president Ricardo Quintero, will depart from company
* ABB's largest buy since $3.9 bln Thomas & Betts deal in 2012
* Says reaffirmed its long-term constant currency objectives for annual sales growth of 4% to 6%