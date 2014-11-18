By David Randall
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 18 Hennessy Funds has been buying
shares of J.C. Penney Company Inc and JetBlue Airways
Corp as part of a bet on middle-income American
consumers, portfolio manager Brian Peery said in an interview on
Tuesday.
Peery, who co-manages the $341 million Hennessy Cornerstone
Mid-Cap 30 fund, said that falling gas prices, a stronger dollar
and an improving job market should allow middle-class consumers
to spend more freely in the coming year.
That makes J.C Penney an attractive option, he said, despite
its 19 percent drop for the year to date. The company, which
ended an 18-month search by naming Marvin Ellison, the former
head of Home Depot's U.S. operations, as its chief executive in
October, reported flat same-store sales last quarter and cut its
revenue forecast Nov. 12. Shares traded at $7.35 in Tuesday
afternoon trading after reaching as high as $11.18 in September.
"At $7, I'm happy to be a buyer," Peery said. The company
"is really starting to understand who their customers are and
what they want. They've got everything in place, now they just
have to execute."
Peery's bet on JetBlue is driven by the belief that lower
gas prices should help it improve its margins as it expands its
premium class Mint service. While shares of the company are up
51 percent for the year to date, its price still looks
"reasonable" given that travel by mid-tier consumers should
increase in the coming year, Perry said.
Other consumer bets in his portfolio include apparel company
Hanesbrands Inc, the fund's top holding, food company
Pilgrims Pride Corp and shoe company Skechers USA Inc
.
Peery's fund is up 12.2 percent for the year to date, a
performance that puts it in the top 4 percent among mid-cap
blend funds tracked by Morningstar. Over the last 10 years, the
fund has returned an annualized 11.6 percent, a performance that
puts it in the top 1 percent of its peers.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)