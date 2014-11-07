BRIEF-Chinadive Watersports announces FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
Nov 7 Henri Maire SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 9.84 million euros, up 106.46 pct
* Increase in revenue follows acquisitions of DPFD and Groupe Cottin Freres Source text: bit.ly/10xsmWk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* Says it will issue 14th series unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for investment