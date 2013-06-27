LONDON, June 27 Henry Bath has asked the London
Metal Exchange (LME) to delist about of fifth of its warehouses
worldwide as it slims down its network, according to sources in
the sector.
Henry Bath, owned by U.S. bank JP Morgan and
headquartered in the UK port city of Liverpool, declined to
comment.
The warehousing company, founded in 1794, asked the LME to
delist 21 warehouses - one in South Korea, two in Singapore, six
in the Netherlands, two in Spain, three in Britain and seven in
the United States.
Henry Bath had 96 registered LME warehouses as of June 19,
according to data on the LME website.
One warehousing source said the facilities were being
delisted because they were surplus to requirements.
"This will be a common feature in the future... everything
is just being centralised," another warehousing source said.
Both sources declined to be named.
Recently, expansion in the warehousing sector has been
dominated by trade houses such as Glencore Xstrata,
which owns warehousing firm Pacorini, and Trafigura, which
controls North European Marine Services (NEMS).
Many banks, on the other hand, are under pressure to reduce
risk on their balance following the 2008 financial crisis,
withdraw from proprietary trading in assets such as commodities,
and run assets like warehouses at arms length.