Jan 26 British property and construction
firm Henry Boot forecast full-year pretax profit ahead
of market estimates, sending its shares up 4 percent.
In November, the company said some of its land sales
generated better-than-expected profit. It last year sold a
shopping centre in Ayr for 33.8 million pounds.
The company, however, forecast a 14 percent fall in revenue
for the year. It warned that current property valuation was
expected to be slightly below that of June 2011, reflecting a
weaker market.
Data from researcher Investment Property Databank (IPD), the
benchmark index for UK property, recently showed values weakened
in 2011 and the outlook for 2012 was "less than ideal".
Henry Boot expects revenue for the year ended Dec. 31 to be
about 113 million pounds ($176.1 million), compared with 131.9
million pounds last year.
Shares of the company were at 133 pence at 0839 GMT on the
London Stock Exchange.