* Says FY revenue 113 mln stg vs 131.9 mln stg last yr

* Expects property valuation to be slightly below vs last yr

* Shares rise 4 pct

Jan 26 British property and construction firm Henry Boot forecast full-year pretax profit ahead of market estimates, sending its shares up 4 percent.

In November, the company said some of its land sales generated better-than-expected profit. It last year sold a shopping centre in Ayr for 33.8 million pounds.

The company, however, forecast a 14 percent fall in revenue for the year. It warned that current property valuation was expected to be slightly below that of June 2011, reflecting a weaker market.

Data from researcher Investment Property Databank (IPD), the benchmark index for UK property, recently showed values weakened in 2011 and the outlook for 2012 was "less than ideal".

Henry Boot expects revenue for the year ended Dec. 31 to be about 113 million pounds ($176.1 million), compared with 131.9 million pounds last year.

Shares of the company were at 133 pence at 0839 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.