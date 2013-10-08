(Adds comment from USPLabs, background)
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON Oct 8 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said on Tuesday it is investigating a growing
number of reports of non-viral hepatitis in Hawaii that have led
to 11 hospitalizations and one death.
The FDA said the common link between at least some of the
cases appears to be a dietary supplement called OxyElite Pro,
which is distributed by USPLabs LLC of Dallas, Texas and sold
throughout the United States via the Internet and retail stores.
The FDA said there have been 29 reports of the
liver-damaging condition, with 24 sharing the OxyElite
connection. Two patients have received liver transplants.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking
nationally at other cases of liver injury that may be related,
the FDA said.
USPLabs said in a statement that it "stands by the safety of
all of its products," adding that "the cluster of liver issues
in Hawaii is a complete mystery."
The company said that "out of an abundance of caution" it
will cease distributing OxyElite Pro until the investigation is
complete.
Non-viral hepatitis is not infectious. It can be caused by
alcoholism or drugs, including excess doses of prescription
medications or over-the-counter products such as Tylenol.
FDA spokesman Steven Immergut said the agency has recalled
"a couple" of technical experts who had been furloughed due to
the federal government shutdown. The CDC said it had already
begun responding to the situation at the time of the shutdown
and has not had to change its staffing.
Several hundred FDA investigators have been furloughed as a
result of the shutdown, now in its eighth day. Those still
working are prioritizing their activities based on public health
needs "and are being deployed to situations like this that
require immediate attention," Immergut said.
The FDA said the company informed the agency that it
believes counterfeit versions of OxyElite Pro are being marketed
in the United States and it is investigating. When asked to
confirm the FDA's statement, USPLabs declined to "speculate."
USPLabs said it knows of "no credible evidence" linking
OxyElite Pro to liver issues. The company said it sells several
versions of OxyElite Pro and that the ones being investigated
are the original version, OxyElite Pro with DMAA, and two of its
later versions, OxyElite Pro with the "Purple Top" and OxyElite
Pro Super Thermo Powder.
It said it stopped making the original version in early 2013
after the FDA cracked down on dietary supplements containing
DMAA, a stimulant that the agency said can cause heart attacks.
Last year, the FDA issued warning letters to companies that
make DMAA-containing dietary supplements to take them off the
market.
This past July, as a result of follow-up legal action by the
FDA, USPLabs destroyed its DMAA-containing products, including
OxyElite Pro with DMAA and Jack3d - estimated to have been worth
more than $8 million at the retail level.
The CDC and Hawaii Department of Health are spearheading the
investigation into the source of the hepatitis outbreak. The FDA
is reviewing medical records and histories of patients
identified by the Hawaii health department. The agency said it
is also analyzing the composition of product samples collected
from some of the patients.
"In the interest of protecting public health, we are moving
quickly to learn as much as possible," the FDA said in a
statement. "We recognize that people will be concerned about
these illnesses, and we will provide updates as the
investigation develops."
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky, Chris Reese and Leslie Gevirtz)