* New hepatitis C pills could transform treatment
* Affordability an "urgent and pressing issue" - WHO head
* Drug companies say working on access plans for poor
* Gilead's Sovaldi medicine costs $1,000 a day
* Researcher says generic firms could make it for $1
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Dec 16 A new battle is looming over
access to antiviral medicines in developing countries - this
time for treating hepatitis C - more than a decade after a
global showdown over the price of AIDS drugs in Africa.
Modern pills being launched in western markets could cure
the liver-destroying infection in tens of millions of people
from China to Congo, or even eradicate the disease entirely. But
that will only happen if the cost falls dramatically.
Drugmakers like Gilead Sciences, whose product
Sovaldi won U.S. approval this month with a $1,000 a day price
tag, are under mounting pressure to strike deals to avoid a
rerun of the disputes that stalled early access to HIV therapy.
"Affordability is an urgent and pressing issue," World
Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Margaret Chan told
Reuters during a visit to London.
"These drugs are very expensive. How can we address this? I
hope we can learn from the lesson of HIV and find solutions
without confrontations."
In the 1990s, HIV/AIDS drugs costing more than $10,000 per
patient a year were simply out of reach for millions of people
in the developing world. Today, thanks to cheap generics from
India, the cost for the poor has been slashed to around $100.
Like HIV, hepatitis C (HCV) can be spread through blood,
often via contaminated needles. The WHO estimates that 150
million people worldwide are chronically infected, putting them
at risk of cirrhosis and liver cancer.
But whereas the burden of HIV is largely in sub-Saharan
Africa, most cases of HCV are in middle-income countries like
China, India and Russia, where drug companies are more reluctant
to accept rock-bottom prices.
ENSURING ACCESS
Chan said options for maximising use of the drugs could
include granting licences to low-cost generic drug manufacturers
in India and other countries, as has happened with HIV drugs and
also Roche's flu pill Tamiflu.
Gregg Alton, Gilead's head of corporate and medical affairs,
said his company was working on plans to help ensure access to
Sovaldi in resource-limited countries and aimed to set out
details early in 2014.
Other companies developing all-oral treatment regimens for
HCV - such as Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie,
Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck & Co - also
recognise they need to tackle the issue.
"We are going to be responsible players to make sure that
people get access," said Paul Stoffels, head of pharmaceuticals
at J&J. "There is a lot of pressure on us to make this
available."
Like Gilead, J&J is not yet ready to disclose its access
plans and Stoffels said in an interview it would take a couple
of years before really simple all-tablet regimens suitable for
use in poorer nations were widely available.
While Gilead's Sovaldi has broken new ground as the first
pill to treat some HCV patients without injections of
interferon, which can cause severe flu-like symptoms, it is
still supposed to be given alongside interferon in others.
There is little doubt the new drugs will transform HCV
treatment - and prove hugely profitable. In the developed world,
they are tipped to become major blockbusters, with consensus
sales forecasts for Sovaldi alone standing at $6.8 billion in
2018, according to Thomson Reuters Pharma.
Healthcare campaigners expect corporate schemes for poorer
countries will focus on price discounts in middle- and
low-income markets - but they argue this as a poor substitute
for full generic competition, which could send prices tumbling.
CHEAP COPIES
In a bid to force the issue and allow Indian generic
manufacturers to make cheap copies of the drug for distribution
at home and in some other poor countries, a legal group has
filed a motion opposing the patenting of Sovaldi in India.
The New York-based Initiative for Medicines, Access and
Knowledge, or I-MAK, which claims the science behind Gilead's
drug is not new, says it is taking the action to push prices
down massively from the $84,000 that 12 weeks of treatment will
cost in the United States.
"We think it has to be below $500," said Tahir Amin, the
group's co-founder. "We have seen with HIV that only when you
really bring the price down do people really get access."
Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), a campaigning group which
provides humanitarian care, has thrown its weight behind the
I-MAK patent challenge and Leena Menghaney, MSF campaign manager
for India, said a sub-$500 price was a prerequisite for many
governments to start considering use of the new drugs.
Looking simply at the cost of production, Andrew Hill, a
pharmacologist at the University of Liverpool, thinks such a
price target is certainly achievable. In fact, he calculates
that large-scale production is possible for just $1 a day - or
one thousandth of the Sovaldi price tag.
For a three-drug combination, he estimates a target price of
between $100 and $250 for 12 weeks of treatment is realistic,
including a margin for profits.
Of course, drug prices take account of more than just the
cost of goods. They also reflect the value that medicines can
offer society and Gilead argues its price is fair based on the
significant benefits it brings.
The total cost of the 12-week regimen is also not so
different to current treatment, which requires 24 or 48 weeks of
interferon-based therapy and is less effective. And Gilead has
ploughed an awful lot of money into this new medicine after
paying $11 billion in 2012 for Pharmasset, the company that
initially developed Sovaldi.
Still, the $1,000-a-day price tag has raised concerns even
among some healthcare providers in the United States.
"Obviously, drug companies need to make a return on
investment," said Hill. "The question is how much?"
(Editing by David Holmes)