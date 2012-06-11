MILAN, June 11 Italy's second-biggest regional utility Hera has signed a letter of intent to proceed with talks to merge with smaller peer Acegas-APS, the chairman of Hera's shareholder pact, Daniele Manca, said on Monday.

"There is an exclusivity agreement lasting for the next 90 days," Manca told Reuters without elaborating on the possible deal.

Italy's regional utilities are seeking to build critical mass to better compete with larger energy players and to cope with fallout from a growing sovereign debt crisis. (Reporting By Giancarlo Navach)