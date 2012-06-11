MILAN, June 11 Italy's second-biggest regional
utility Hera has signed a letter of intent to proceed
with talks to merge with smaller peer Acegas-APS, the
chairman of Hera's shareholder pact, Daniele Manca, said on
Monday.
"There is an exclusivity agreement lasting for the next 90
days," Manca told Reuters without elaborating on the possible
deal.
Italy's regional utilities are seeking to build critical
mass to better compete with larger energy players and to cope
with fallout from a growing sovereign debt crisis.
(Reporting By Giancarlo Navach)