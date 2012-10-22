MILAN Oct 22 Italian utility Hera said on Monday it expects to invest 1.9 billion euros ($2.48 billion) in the period to 2016 in its first business plan since announcing a merger with smaller peer Acegas-APS.

The merger of Hera and Acegas, already approved by the shareholders, will take effect on Jan. 1.

Hera said it sees earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortisation in 2016 of 990 million euros, 53 percent more than in 2011.

Synergies from the merger are seen at up to 25 million euros by 2016. ($1 = 0.7674 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)