BRIEF-Jason Holdings updates on adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications
* Pdf 1: Jason Holdings Limited (Adjournment Of Hearing For Bankruptcy Applications Against Certain Directors Of The Company)
Nov 28 Heracles SA :
* Announces reorganisation after validation of recovery plan by Commercial Court in Paris
* Will merge Heracles and Ares, which is holding 1855 and ChateauOnline brands
* Says 1855ec and Cave Privee will merge to create a platform for e-commerce
* Plan implies liquidation of subsidiary Caves de la Transat
* Says as part of continuation plan will create a trust fund for financial partners of group with 24.5 million shares or 43.8 percent of capital
* Creation of trust means no money for externalization of Aphrodite, the holding of the founders of the group
* Says after operation Aphrodite will not hold any shares in Heracles anymore
* Says Emeric Sauty de Chalon will leave all his functions once AGM has been held Source text: bit.ly/1yjywWu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pdf 1: Jason Holdings Limited (Adjournment Of Hearing For Bankruptcy Applications Against Certain Directors Of The Company)
* Says bankruptcy plan of wholly owned microelectronics subsidiary is approved by Shanghai Xuhui District People's Court