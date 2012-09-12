Sept 12 Beauty products maker Herbalcos
International Group Ltd said it expects to raise up to 15
million pounds ($24.09 million) through a listing on London's
junior market AIM.
The company, whose clients include Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and Elizabeth Arden Inc, said it expects to use
the proceeds from the offering to expand its facilities and
launch new products.
The company, which began trading as an original equipment
manufacturer for foreign companies, is also targeting the
domestic China market with its "Julang" branded shampoo and
shower gels.
"Our ambition is to become a dominant multi-brand business
in the cosmetic and consumer care markets in China," said
Executive Chairman Charles Liu, who founded the company in 2000.
The company reported sales of 437.6 million yuan ($69.08
million) and pretax profit of 128.6 million yuan for the year
ended Dec. 31, 2011.