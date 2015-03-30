BOSTON, March 30 Hedge fund mogul William
Ackman, who has spent more than two years accusing Herbalife Ltd
of running a pyramid scheme, said on Monday that
shutting down the company is the most important thing he can do.
Speaking at a meeting of the Council of Institutional
Investors' in Washington, Ackman said again that Herbalife preys
on a "vulnerable population" of undocumented Latinos and urged
Herbalife investors in the audience to sell their stock.
The company has vehemently denied running a pyramid scheme
ever since Ackman's $20 billion hedge fund, Pershing Square
Capital Management, first unveiled a $1 billion short bet
against the company in December 2012. Federal and state
regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Commission and
the Federal Trade Commission, are investigating the company.
Herbalife's stock closed at $42.72 on Monday, up 13.47
percent for the year.
