By Sarah N. Lynch and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
WASHINGTON, March 30 Hedge fund mogul William
Ackman, who has spent more than two years accusing Herbalife Ltd
of running a pyramid scheme, said on Monday that
shutting down the company is "one of the most important things"
he can do.
Speaking at a meeting of the Council of Institutional
Investors' in Washington, Ackman said again that Herbalife has
caused "enormous harm to a very vulnerable population" by
targeting undocumented Latinos in the United States and other
poor people.
Sparking some laughter in the audience, he urged everyone
who might own stock in the company to sell it.
The company has vehemently denied running a pyramid scheme
ever since Ackman's $20 billion hedge fund, Pershing Square
Capital Management, first unveiled a $1 billion short bet
against the company in December 2012. Federal and state
regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Commission and
the Federal Trade Commission, are investigating the company.
A spokeswoman for Herbalife said the company planned to
respond shortly to Ackman's latest attack.
Ackman said that when he first bet against Herbalife, he had
not anticipated that another billionaire investor, Carl Icahn,
would come in, take a long view on the company and "go on CNBC
once a week saying how great the company was and how bad I was."
Had Icahn not shown up, Ackman said, the whole thing would
be over in a few months and Herbalife's alleged pyramid scheme
would have collapsed.
He said he knows the SEC has limited resources to
investigate wrongdoing and that the agency should have a
"quarterly sit-downs" with the market's top short sellers to
help detect fraud.
On the sidelines of Monday's conference, Ackman declined to
discuss any meetings he may have had with regulators at the SEC
or the FTC, but he acknowledged that he is meeting with some
government officials while in Washington.
Herbalife's stock closed at $42.72 on Monday, up 13.47
percent for the year.
Pershing Square has felt the impact of Herbalife's recent
stock climb, but the fund remains in the black with a gain of
4.6 percent for the year through March 24.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing
by Steve Olofsky)