By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| NEW YORK, April 13
NEW YORK, April 13 Billionaire investor William
Ackman, who has long accused Herbalife Ltd of being a
fraud, said on Monday that the top executives at the nutrition
and supplements company are hiring their own lawyers as
government investigations pick up pace.
"We know they have been or are looking to hire criminal
defense counsel," Ackman said at the 13D Monitor Active Passive
Investor Summit on Monday.
Ackman's $20 billion Pershing Square Capital Management made
a $1 billion short bet against Herbalife in 2012 and has seen
the stock price fluctuate as other prominent investors got in
and the government began investigating the company. The shares
are up 14 percent year-to-date.
He claims Herbalife runs a pyramid scheme where participants
earn more money by recruiting members into the scheme than they
do by selling the product. Herbalife has denied those
allegations.
Herbalife did not immediately respond to a request for
comment on Ackman's contention that its executives have hired
lawyers. Reuters could not verify whether Herbalife executives
have done so.
Ackman did not say how he knows that Michael Johnson,
Herbalife's chief executive, and other top executives are
scouting for independent legal representation but he said his
firm's lawyers consider the news to be a material development.
"We know this through a source we deem reliable," he said
without naming names.
The company is being investigated by the Federal Trade
Commission, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the
Department of Justice.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Christian Plumb)