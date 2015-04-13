(Adds comment from Herbalife)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
NEW YORK, April 13 Billionaire investor William
Ackman, who has long accused Herbalife Ltd of being a
fraud, said on Monday that the top executives at the nutrition
and supplements company are hiring their own lawyers as
government investigations pick up pace.
"We know they have been or are looking to hire criminal
defense counsel," Ackman said at the 13D Monitor Active Passive
Investor Summit on Monday.
Ackman's $20 billion Pershing Square Capital Management made
a $1 billion short bet against Herbalife in 2012 and has seen
the stock price fluctuate as other prominent investors got in
and the government began investigating the company. The shares
are up 14 percent year to date.
He claims Herbalife runs a pyramid scheme in which
participants earn more money by recruiting others to sell the
company's products than they do by selling the product.
Herbalife has denied those allegations.
Herbalife spokesman Alan Hoffman said this was "just another
stunt by Bill Ackman in his campaign, a campaign that is under
criminal investigation by the FBI and the Department of Justice,
to drive down the stock price in an effort to enrich himself and
his investors."
Reuters could not verify whether Herbalife executives have
done so.
Ackman did not say how he knows that Michael Johnson,
Herbalife's chief executive, and other top executives are
scouting for independent legal representation, but he said his
firm's lawyers consider the news to be a material development.
"We know this through a source we deem reliable," he said
without naming names.
The company is being investigated by the Federal Trade
Commission, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the
Department of Justice.
