BOSTON Nov 6 Herbalife Ltd.'s new compliance
chief has been on the job for exactly one month and on Thursday
the supplements and weight loss company's biggest detractor,
billionaire investor William Ackman, gave her pointers on how
she might proceed.
Herbalife's Nutrition Clubs' training programs, its
compensation statements, income claims, sales of recruiting
materials and product claims should all be investigated by the
new compliance chief, Ackman's senior in-house lawyer, David
Klafter, wrote in a letter to Pamela Jones Harbour.
"Only a radical redesign of Herbalife's compensation system
could remedy serious and ongoing violations of consumer
protection laws and securities laws," Klafter wrote in the
19-page letter sent on Thursday and seen by Reuters.
Jones Harbour joined Herbalife at a time federal regulators
and states are probing claims that the company is running an
illegal pyramid scheme where participants earn more money by
bringing in new recruits than by selling the products.
Ackman's $18 billion hedge fund Pershing Square Capital
Management first publicly called Herbalife a fraud nearly two
years ago and has bet $1 billion that its stock price will
collapse to zero because regulators will shut the company down.
The stock price is currently trading at $39.77, having
fallen 49 percent since the start of the year after gaining
steadily in 2013. It took a big hit this week when the company
reported sharply lower profits and offered a gloomier outlook
for next year. The share price is now below where it was at when
Ackman made his first Herbalife presentation in December 2012.
Praising Jones Harbour's enforcement and consumer protection
credentials - she was a commissioner at the Federal Trade
Commission before the agency opened a probe into Herbalife -
Klafter wrote that she will still face tough challenges in
performing her duties.
"Your job will be an enormous undertaking, especially given
the lax attitude toward compliance that has existed at Herbalife
in the past," the letter said, adding "You may find yourself at
the fulcrum of choosing between protecting consumers or
protecting the company. Based upon our research, we do not
believe you can do both."
But Ackman, often seen as a dealmaker for his work in
bringing Ron Johnson to briefly lead J.C. Penney and trying to
persuade Botox-maker Allergan to sell itself to rival Valeant,
offered to help the newcomer by meeting her privately.
"We will meet with you anytime, anywhere," the letter said.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)