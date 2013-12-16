BRIEF-T-Mobile largest winner in US wireless spectrum auction-FCC
* Largest winner in U.S. wireless spectrum auction with $8 billion bid; Comcast bid $1.7 billion; Verizon did not bid - FCC
NEW YORK Dec 16 Herbalife Ltd : * Shares resume trading, up 7.4 percent versus up 3.4 percent before trading
halt
* NBC and NBC Television affiliates board reach over the top and TV Everywhere distribution agreement