Dec 19 Herbalife Ltd : * CEO calls bill ackman's short thesis "blatant market manipulation" - cnbc * CEO: "where is the SEC in protecting individual shareholders" * CEO says there are an extraordinary number of puts in company's stock due to

expire on Friday-cnbc * CEO says ackman is set to make a presentation on it on Thursday, and that

company was refused permission to participate-cnbc * CEO says wants SEC to take action-cnbc