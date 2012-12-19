BRIEF-Boeing says fully expect to deliver later this month 737 max to Norwegian Air Shuttle
* Boeing says fully expect to deliver later this month 737 max to Norwegian Air Shuttle Further company coverage:
Dec 19 Herbalife Ltd : * CEO calls bill ackman's short thesis "blatant market manipulation" - cnbc * CEO: "where is the SEC in protecting individual shareholders" * CEO says there are an extraordinary number of puts in company's stock due to
expire on Friday-cnbc * CEO says ackman is set to make a presentation on it on Thursday, and that
company was refused permission to participate-cnbc * CEO says wants SEC to take action-cnbc
* Boeing says fully expect to deliver later this month 737 max to Norwegian Air Shuttle Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 2 A former tuna company executive faces one charge of conspiring with officials from other tuna companies to fix the price of canned seafood from 2011 to 2013, according to a court filing.