NEW YORK Dec 20 Nutrition company Herbalife Ltd
on Thursday dismissed Pershing Square Capital
Management's criticism of its business saying the hedge fund
presentation to a conference was riddled with "misstatements and
mistakes," according to a press release.
Herbalife executives had been denied access to the
conference where Pershing Square founder William Ackman
presented his claims that Herbalife was an pyramid scheme.
"Had our executives been there, they would have been able to
tear Mr. Ackman's premises and interpretation of our business
model apart," Herbalife's statement said.