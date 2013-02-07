* More information on earnings by distributors
* Company president concedes data may not placate critics
* Company says most distributors join for product discount
(Adds analyst comment, detail on distributor descriptions)
By Martinne Geller
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Herbalife Inc disclosed
more information on Wednesday about how much its U.S.
distributors earn, looking to provide more clarity as it defends
its business model from critics like billionaire hedge fund
manager Bill Ackman.
The greater detail about 2012 distributor compensation
follows sustained criticism by Ackman, who has a $1 billion bet
against the company and alleges that its direct-selling model is
nothing more than a "well-managed pyramid scheme."
Ackman's arguments include assertions that Herbalife's
disclosure on average compensation is "materially deceptive" and
that Herbalife distributors "experience an abnormally high
failure rate." Wednesday's enhanced disclosure is intended to
address those concerns.
Specifically, Herbalife says that 88 percent of its
distributors received no payments in 2012, including 71 percent
who did not recruit any other distributors. The remainder
potentially recruited other distributors but did not make money
because their recruits did not sell enough product.
Herbalife said that on average, 73 percent of its
"distributors" join Herbalife just to get a discount on the
products rather than to earn money.
That goes "a fair ways down the road to change the math for
Ackman," said D.A. Davidson analyst Timothy Ramey. "Ackman kept
including these people in the denominator, representing them as
failed businesses. They're not failed businesses."
Ackman was not immediately available to comment.
The new disclosure, posted on Herbalife's website on
Wednesday, reveals the compensation structure for Herbalife's
entire distributor network, not just for the upper tier as it
had in the past. How much Herbalife pays its distributors, and
for what, is a central theme in the high-stakes debate over the
legitimacy of its business.
Herbalife President Des Walsh told Reuters that Herbalife is
not a pyramid scheme because its distributors do not get paid
anything for recruitment in and of itself. He does agree that
recruitment is a path to greater income, since distributors can
get payments related to the sales performance of distributors
they recruit.
In Herbalife's 2011 disclosure about distributor
compensation, it only mentioned payments for those distributors
that made it to supervisor level or higher, a group that in 2012
only accounted for 17 percent of all U.S. distributors.
CRITICISM WILL CONTINUE
Still, Herbalife anticipates the increased disclosure is
unlikely to silence critics like Ackman, who asserts that
Herbalife distributors make 10 times as much from recruitment as
they do from selling product.
"We believe many of those critics are guided by a profit
motive and to that extent it is likely that any information we
provide will continue to be criticized, not because of its
insufficiency or its inadequacy, but simply because it is not in
the interest of these people to accept anything that we say,"
Walsh said in an interview on Wednesday.
The disclosure, which Reuters exclusively reviewed before
its posting, also mentions a "money-back guarantee" of 90 days
for its "international business packs" and one year for return
of resaleable inventory upon leaving the business.
It also says distributors are not paid for sponsoring new
distributors.
The amount of money made from selling product, versus
recruitment, is something regulators would consider in
determining if a direct-sales company is a pyramid scheme.
Officials at the U.S. Federal Trade Commission have
described pyramid schemes as arrangements where promised profits
are based on recruiting others, rather than any real sale of
goods to the public.
Herbalife is a 32-year-old company that sells products
through a network of independent distributors, some of whom set
up shops where customers go to have Herbalife diet shakes or
tea. It has denied Ackman's criticism, saying it is a
financially strong and successful company.
Walsh said the company wants to give prospective Herbalife
sellers and investors more information.
He said the company is also planning to hire a vice
president of research, which will help it get a better sense of
its market. The company recently initiated a search, Walsh said,
and hopes to fill the position in a few months.
Walsh also said the company was considering changing the
labels used to describe the various levels of distributor, in an
effort to make it easier to understand.
The Direct Selling Association, a trade group, is also
considering guidelines for labeling, according to Joseph
Mariano, its president.
"It's not a change in practice or how the business model
works, but just a nomenclature perhaps that could be a
guideline," Mariano said.
MORE COMPENSATION DETAILS
Compensation in 2012 ranged from average payments of $104
for 2,466 people at the lowest Herbalife distributor level to
average payments of $724,030 for 194 people at the top.
But the payments do not include money earned on actual sales
of Herbalife products to others, or take into account expenses
incurred by the distributor, which could include product and
advertising costs, training, rent and travel costs.
As such, Herbalife cautioned that the figures are not
actually representative of the compensation a distributor will
receive.
In addition to the more detailed data, Herbalife adopted a
cautious tone in its statement, warning potential sellers that
an Herbalife distributorship is "something like a gym
membership: results vary with the time, energy and dedication
you put into it".
"It is hard work," the statement said. "There is no shortcut
to riches, no guarantee of success."
BATTLE OF THE TITANS
Herbalife tumbled nearly 39 percent following the December
news that Ackman's fund Pershing Square Capital had a short
position valued at around $1 billion. It more than recovered but
then fell again in January on fears of U.S. regulatory action.
Shares of Herbalife, which rose 4 cents on Wednesday to
$35.79, are down nearly 40 percent from a year ago.
Aside from Ackman, the storm over Herbalife is attracting
other influential investors. Third Point's Daniel Loeb has a
stake in the company and has come out against Ackman's argument,
and Carl Icahn is reported to have a stake though he has not
publicly confirmed it.
Icahn had slammed Ackman's position and the two billionaires
faced off on live television last month in a bruising verbal
scrap that included insults and expletives.
Earlier this week, a newspaper report said Herbalife was the
object of a law enforcement probe, citing a disclosure by the
FTC that was later described by the agency as containing
inappropriate boilerplate language.
Federal and state regulators shut down direct-sales company
Fortune Hi-Tech Marketing last month following complaints that
the company was operating a pyramid scheme.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)