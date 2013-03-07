March 7 Activist investor Carl Icahn increased the size of his stake in Herbalife Ltd to 15.55 percent, a filing on Thursday showed.

Icahn, who runs Icahn Enterprises, had earlier reported a 13.6 percent stake in the maker of weight loss products.

Under an agreement with the board, Icahn has the right to increase his stake to 25 percent, and put two directors on its board.