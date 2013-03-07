BRIEF-CMHC CEO: No evidence of widespread fraud in Canada's mortgage industry
* CMHC CEO says no evidence of widespread fraud in Canada's mortgage industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
March 7 Activist investor Carl Icahn increased the size of his stake in Herbalife Ltd to 15.55 percent, a filing on Thursday showed.
Icahn, who runs Icahn Enterprises, had earlier reported a 13.6 percent stake in the maker of weight loss products.
Under an agreement with the board, Icahn has the right to increase his stake to 25 percent, and put two directors on its board.
* CMHC CEO says no evidence of widespread fraud in Canada's mortgage industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
CAIRO, June 1 Egypt issued on Thursday a long-delayed investment law aimed at easing doing business and creating incentives to lure back investors after years of turmoil.