BRIEF-Ambition to buy property
* Says it signed agreement to buy a Tokyo-based dwelling house from an individual
BOSTON Jan 23 Massachusetts Senator Edward Markey is asking for more information about the business practices of nutrition company Herbalife, which has been accused of running a pyramid scheme by prominent hedge fund manager William Ackman.
Markey sent letters to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and to Herbalife itself to try an obtain more information, his office said in a news release on Thursday.
MUMBAI, April 21 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to its highest in seven months on Friday after minutes of the central bank's rate-setting committee meeting contained strong warnings on inflation, dimming hopes of a rate cut in the short term and sparking bets for a tightening move instead.