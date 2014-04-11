BOSTON, April 11 The U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation is probing Herbalife, the nutrition and
weight loss company hedge fund manager William Ackman has called
a pyramid scheme, a person familiar with the investigation said
on Friday.
The news, first reported by the Financial Times, sent the
company's stock price down nearly 14 percent.
The source said that the investigation has been going on for
some time. Former Herbalife distributors have told Reuters that
they had been contacted by agents who were interested in finding
out more about the company's business practices.
