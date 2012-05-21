* China's Ministry of Commerce grants company 8 additional
direct selling licenses
* Now has direct selling licenses in 24 provinces in the
country
* Shares up 3 pct
May 21 Nutritional supplements marketer
Herbalife Ltd said it has been granted eight more
direct-selling licenses in China as it expands its footprint in
the highly regulated market.
Uncertainty over direct-selling laws in China has hindered
Herbalife's expansion in the region.
The company, which received its first license to conduct
business in China in March 2007, will now have direct-selling
licenses in 24 provinces, including Hebei, Shanxi, Tianjin
Municipality and Hunan.
Herbalife was in the news earlier this month after
influential short seller David Einhorn asked about the company's
business model and distributor groups on a post-earnings
conference call on May 1.
This had led to some speculation on Wall Street that Einhorn
would reveal a short position in Herbalife, but the Greenlight
Capital co-founder did not present the stock as one of his short
ideas at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York last week.
Herbalife shares were up nearly 3 percent at $45.96 on
Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.