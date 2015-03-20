(Adds details on Herbalife's stock price action; Friday closing
By Jonathan Stempel and Jennifer Ablan
March 20 The hedge fund firm run by activist
investor William Ackman said on Friday a federal judge's recent
dismissal of a shareholder lawsuit against Herbalife Ltd
did not "exonerate or bless" its business practices.
Pershing Square Capital Management LP, which in December
2012 revealed a $1 billion bet against the weight loss and
nutritional products company, said recent news reports it was
behind the lawsuit, or had sued Herbalife itself, were false.
It also said that, despite what it called Herbalife's
"misleading public suggestions," U.S. District Judge Dale
Fischer in Los Angeles did not address whether Herbalife was an
illegal pyramid scheme, as Ackman has contended.
Herbalife shares have risen 22.3 percent in the last three
days after reports of Fischer's decision began to surface.
They closed on Friday up $4.16, or 11 percent, at $42.10, in
part on market speculation that Ackman had begun to cover his
short position. Ackman has said many times he expects
Herbalife's share price to fall to zero.
Fischer had written that shareholders led by two pension
funds did not show questions raised about Herbalife by Ackman
and various federal and state investigators showed that the
company fraudulently inflated its stock price.
Herbalife said on Wednesday it welcomed the dismissal, and
added: "We are confident in the strong fundamentals of our
business model and remain committed to helping people and
communities improve their nutrition."
In its statement on Friday, Pershing Square said it believed
the result of the various probes "will be that Herbalife will be
shut down or will be required to modify its deceptive practices
so substantially that the company will not be able to survive."
Fischer's decision is dated March 16.
Herbalife did not respond to a request for comment on
Pershing Square's statement.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan, David Gaffen and Jonathan Stempel
in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Tom Brown and Andre
Grenon)