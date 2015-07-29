July 29 A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit
accusing Herbalife Ltd and its chief executive officer
of misrepresenting the weight-loss and nutritional products
maker's sales practices as legitimate when the company was "at
its core" a pyramid scheme.
U.S. District Judge Dale Fischer in Los Angeles, who
dismissed a version of the complaint in March, said on Tuesday
the Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System did not
show the defendants defrauded shareholders by concealing the
company's inability to track retail sales.
The judge also said that CEO Michael Johnson's reducing his
Herbalife stake by a net 12 percent over roughly one year, while
"undeniably large," did not raise suspicions, nor did
disclosures that top executives expected "some form of
disciplinary action" over the company's business practices.
"Herbalife openly disclosed that it was susceptible to legal
challenge precisely because its practices occupy the gray area
between legitimate multi-level marketing company and illegal
pyramid scheme," Fischer wrote.
The lawsuit seeks class-action status from Feb. 23, 2011 and
March 10, 2014. Fischer said the plaintiff may file an amended
complaint by Aug. 27.
"We are disappointed with the ruling and will determine our
next steps after consultation with the client," Maya Saxena, a
lawyer for the Oklahoma fund, said in an email on Wednesday.
Herbalife did not immediately respond to requests for
comment about the ruling. It has denied wrongdoing.
A pyramid scheme often occurs when participants earn more
money by recruiting others to sell products than by selling the
products.
Billionaire hedge fund manager William Ackman has also
accused Herbalife of being a pyramid scheme. He said in December
2012 that his firm, Pershing Square Capital Management LP, had
made a $1 billion bet against Los Angeles-based Herbalife.
In May, another federal judge granted final approval to
Herbalife's $15 million settlement with distributors who said
the company misled them.
Herbalife shares added 0.1 percent to $50.66 in Wednesday
trading, and remained above levels at the time Ackman revealed
his short bet.
The case is In re: Herbalife Ltd Securities Litigation, U.S.
District Court, Central District of California, No. 14-02850.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)