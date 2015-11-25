Nov 25 A federal judge has dismissed a
shareholder lawsuit against Herbalife Ltd and Chief
Executive Officer Michael Johnson, claiming they misrepresented
the weight-loss and nutritional products company's compliance
with laws designed to prevent pyramid schemes.
In a Nov. 23 decision, U.S. District Judge Dale Fischer in
Los Angeles, who had dismissed two prior versions of the
lawsuit, said the Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement
System still failed to show the defendants made materially
misleading statements or intended to deceive investors.
Fischer dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning it
cannot be brought again.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)