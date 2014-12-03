Dec 3 Herbalife Ltd won preliminary
court approval of its $15 million settlement of class-action
litigation accusing the maker of weight loss and nutritional
products of being a "pyramid scheme" that misleads distributors
about how much money they can make.
In a decision dated Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Beverly
Reid O'Connell in Los Angeles called the accord "fair,
reasonable, and adequate," a standard often used to assess
class-action settlements.
The accord also requires Herbalife to provide up to $2.5
million to distributors who return unused products.
In addition, Herbalife agreed to change some corporate
policies, including over how it defines distributors and handles
shipping charges on returned products, for at least three years.
The Los Angeles-based company did not admit wrongdoing.
O'Connell scheduled a May 11, 2015 hearing to consider final
approval of the accord. About $5.25 million of the settlement
funds could go toward attorney's fees.
Herbalife has long been under attack by short-sellers like
billionaire hedge fund manager William Ackman, who has accused
it of inflating results that depend more on its ability to
recruit new distributors than its ability to sell products.
Authorities such as the FBI, the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission, and some state attorneys general have also been
probing Herbalife's activities.
Herbalife has denied being a pyramid scheme, but the
negative publicity has hurt North American sales.
Shares of Herbalife closed down 30 cents at $42.08 in
Wednesday trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The share
price has fallen nearly 50 percent since reaching a record
$83.48 on Jan. 8.
The case is Bostick et al v. Herbalife International of
America Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Central District of
California, No. 13-02488.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Andrew
Hay)