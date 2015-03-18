(Adds Herbalife comment, updates share price)
By Jonathan Stempel
March 18 Herbalife Ltd won the dismissal
of a lawsuit that claimed the maker of weight-loss and
nutritional products fraudulently portrayed itself as a
legitimate company, and that shareholders lost money because it
was actually an illegal pyramid scheme.
U.S. District Judge Dale Fischer in Los Angeles said that
shareholders led by two pension funds did not show that
questions raised about Herbalife's business by hedge fund
manager William Ackman and various investigators showed that the
company had fraudulently inflated its stock price.
Ackman and his Pershing Square Capital Management LP have
campaigned against Herbalife since December 2012, when they
revealed a $1 billion bet against the Los Angeles-based company.
Herbalife has long denied it is a pyramid scheme.
Herbalife shares were up 9.4 percent at $37.68 on Wednesday
afternoon after rising as much as 14 percent earlier in the
session. They remain well below their January 2014 peak above
$83.
Fischer on Monday rejected claims in the proposed class
action that news about concerns from Massachusetts Senator
Edward Markey, a Federal Trade Commission probe, weak quarterly
results, and even questions raised by Ackman and hedge fund
manager David Einhorn were "corrective disclosures" that
revealed Herbalife's fraud.
"Just as black swans may exist, there may theoretically be
some form of opinion that is factual or revelatory in nature
such that it qualifies as a corrective disclosure," Fischer
wrote in a footnote. "Such an opinion would need to reveal to
the market something previously hidden or actively concealed.
That is not this case."
The lead plaintiffs are the Oklahoma Firefighters Pension
and Retirement System and the City of Atlanta Firefighters'
Pension Fund. Their lawyer, Maya Saxena, on Wednesday said the
plaintiffs are considering whether to amend their complaint.
Herbalife said it welcomed Fischer's decision.
"We are confident in the strong fundamentals of our business
model and remain committed to helping people and communities
improve their nutrition," it said.
Critics have said Herbalife misleads distributors about how
much they can earn, and that its success depends more on
recruiting distributors than selling products.
Ackman told CNBC last week that federal investigators
examining possible manipulation of Herbalife's stock price have
subpoenaed people hired by a consulting group working for
Pershing.
Another federal judge in Los Angeles will on May 11 consider
final approval of Herbalife's $15 million settlement with
distributors who said the company misled them.
The case is In re: Herbalife Ltd Securities Litigation, U.S.
District Court, Central District of California, No. 14-02850.
