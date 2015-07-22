July 22 Herbalife Ltd filed a petition
seeking information from micro-blogging company Twitter Inc
to identify an anonymous user who posted defamatory
tweets against the weight-loss and nutritional products maker.
The petition for "discovery before suit" seeks to identify
the person against whom a lawsuit can be filed.
Herbalife said it wants Twitter to provide information such
as IP addresses and account details of the user who vilified the
company and its management as "thieves, pill pushing frauds and
bullies".
"The twitter feed of @AfueraHerbaLIES contains not only
defamatory, disparaging, and deceptive posts about Herbalife and
its products, but also contains numerous insulting and offensive
statements about Herbalife's management team, its members, and
even federal regulators," the company said in the petition filed
on Monday in Illinois.
Herbalife said the user's tweets, accusing it of selling
toxic and unregulated products, prejudice the company in its
trade and are materially harmful to its reputation.
The company wants the court to order Twitter to preserve all
information relating to the matter and also allow Herbalife to
serve discovery upon Twitter, including document production
requests.
Twitter's privacy policy requires a court order before the
company releases information about its users.
"This is pretty straightforward. We are not going to sit
back and let someone make false and defamatory statements about
our company," said Alan Hoffman, a representative for Herbalife.
Reuters could not immediately reach Twitter for comment
outside regular U.S. business hours.
Billionaire investor William Ackman has long accused
Herbalife of being a fraud, claiming the company runs a pyramid
scheme in which participants earn more money by recruiting
others to sell the company's products than they do by selling
the product. Herbalife has denied those allegations.
The case is in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois;
Herbalife International of America Inc v. Twitter Inc.
