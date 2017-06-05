(Recasts to lead with new hire, adds details on other personnel
changes)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, June 5 Herbalife Ltd has named a
new acting general counsel in a wave of management changes as
the nutrition and supplements company works to comply with a
legal settlement with U.S. regulators last year over deceiving
customers, according to a person familiar with the hiring
decision.
Rick Werber joined the Los Angeles-based company about a
month ago, taking over duties previously performed by Mark
Friedman, who signed a Federal Trade Commission settlement in
which Herbalife avoided being labeled a pyramid scheme but
agreed to change its business model in the United States. It is
not clear whether Werber will take the position permanently.
Herbalife has not publicly disclosed any of the personnel
changes. But its website no longer lists Friedman as a member of
senior management. A person familiar with the matter said
Friedman, formerly executive vice president, general counsel and
secretary, now works on special projects at Herbalife.
A company spokesman declined to comment. Friedman could not
be reached for comment.
Another top insider, Frank Lamberti, who served as senior
vice president and managing director for North Asia since early
2016, has moved into a new role at headquarters, where his
responsibilities include implementing FTC-mandated changes to
the company's business model, the person familiar with the
personnel decisions said.
Werber and Lamberti previously worked with the company's new
chief executive, Richard Goudis, at vitamin maker Rexall
Sundown. Goudis took over as CEO from Michael Johnson last week.
Jerry Li, who previously ran Herbalife's China operations,
and Gioji Okuhara, who had overseen Brazil, are no longer in
their positions, company documents show.
In July 2016 Herbalife agreed with the FTC to restructure
its U.S. business operations and pay $200 million to settle
charges that it deceived customers into believing they could
earn substantial amounts of money selling Herbalife products.
The settlement also required Herbalife to pay participants
for products they sell, rather than for new recruits they bring
in. In a recent regulatory filing, the company warned investors
that changes in management could affect results.
"Our reliance upon, or the loss or departure of any member
of, our senior management team could negatively impact our
member relations and operating results," it said in an 8-K
filing last month, using language common to corporate filings.
Herbalife has been tangling with hedge fund manager William
Ackman since 2012, when the billionaire investor put on a $1
billion short bet against the company, calling it a pyramid
scheme and saying its stock price would tumble to zero.
The company's shares ended regular trading on Monday down
6.7 percent, or $4.93, at $68.99 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Earlier the company said second-quarter sales would fall more
than expected..
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Scott Malone and
Steve Orlofsky)