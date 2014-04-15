(Adds Herbalife comment, share activity)
April 15 New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman is investigating nutrition and weight loss company
Herbalife Ltd over claims it is a pyramid scheme, the
New York Post reported late Monday.
Shares fell 3.6 percent to $51.81 in early trading.
A spokesman for Herbalife declined to comment directly on
the Post's report but said in an e-mailed statement that
"Herbalife takes its disclosure responsibilities seriously."
Representatives for Schneiderman's office did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
The New York Post said that at least two whistleblowers have
come forward and given Schneiderman's investigators sworn
testimony, citing unnamed sources.
Herbalife was hit with a shareholder class action lawsuit
Monday accusing the multilevel-marketing company of failing to
disclose to investors that its operations were based on a
pyramid scheme. The company on Monday said the complaint was
without merit.
Last week, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters
that the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations was probing
Herbalife. A month before that, Herbalife confirmed that the
Federal Trade Commission had issued a civil investigative demand
to the company to look more closely at how it works.
The company has steadfastly denied running a pyramid scheme,
where distributors earn more money for recruiting new members
into the scheme than they do by selling products to consumers.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by James
Dalgleish)