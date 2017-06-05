(Adds shares, details on sales forecast; changes dateline to
June 5)
June 5 Herbalife Ltd said on Sunday it
expects current-quarter revenue to fall more than previously
expected, after sales were hurt amid efforts by the nutritional
supplement maker to comply with regulatory requirements related
to its business practices.
Shares of Herbalife were down 5 percent at $70.25 in
premarket trading on Monday.
The company said it expected sales to fall 2-6 percent in
the second quarter ending June 30, a steeper fall than the
0.5-4.5 percent decline it had earlier expected.
Herbalife said sales were hurt by the impact of new
technology and tools that were put in place to better document
sales following an agreement with the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission (FTC).
The company also blamed softer sales in Mexico for the new
forecast.
Under a July 2016 agreement with the FTC, Herbalife agreed
to pay $200 million and change the way it does business to avoid
being labeled a pyramid scheme following criticism of its sales
methods.
The settlement had come as a blow to billionaire investor
William Ackman, who had accused Herbalife of being a pyramid
scheme.
At the time of the agreement, Herbalife had a massive
network of independent distributors selling powdered shakes,
vitamins and other tablets designed to help people manage their
weight, boost energy and calm stress. Under that business model,
some people got more money for recruiting new distributors than
selling products.
Among other requirements, the FTC had asked Herbalife to
ensure that 80 percent of its annual sales were from documented
purchases of nutritional products by consumers.
The company said on Sunday 90 percent of its U.S. sales last
month represented such purchases.
Herbalife also said it now expects adjusted profit of 95
cents-$1.15 per share for the second quarter, up from an earlier
forecast of 88 cents-$1.08 per share.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Sai Sachin Ravikumar)