Jan 20 Dietary supplements maker Herbalife Ltd
said on Friday its fourth-quarter sales would be below
its expectations, hurt by a strong dollar, and that volumes
would be near the low-end of its previous forecast.
The company said it expected net sales to fall 4-6 percent
in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with its previously
estimated range of a fall of 2.5 percent to a rise of 1.5
percent.
Herbalife also lowered its fiscal 2017 forecast for net and
adjusted profits and said the stronger dollar would hurt
earnings by about 40 cents per share. The company had earlier
projected an impact of about 15 cents per share.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)