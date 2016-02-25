WASHINGTON Feb 25 Herbalife Ltd is in
talks with government regulators regarding a probe of the
company's business practices and said that the outcome of the
talks was uncertain, the company said in a filing on Thursday.
The Federal Trade Commission opened a probe of Herbalife
following allegations by hedge fund manager William Ackman that
it had a fraudulent business model that he compared to a pyramid
scheme. Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management unveiled a
$1 billion short bet against the company in 2012.
Herbalife, which sells weight management products like
energy shakes and vitamins, has vehemently rejected Ackman's
allegations. It could not be immediately reached for comment on
Thursday.
Herbalife indicated in its filing that the FTC probe could
be drawing to a close. "The company is currently in discussions
with the FTC regarding a potential resolution of these matters,"
Herbalife said.
But Herbalife said that it could not say how the talks would
end. "The possible range of outcomes include the filing by the
FTC of a contested civil complaint, further discussions leading
to a settlement which could include a monetary payment and other
relief or the closure of these matters without action," the
company said.
"At the present time, the company is unable to estimate a
range of potential loss, if any, relating to these matters," the
filing said.
Herbalife exclusively sells its products through a network
of independent distributors or "members", who also earn through
commissions on sales to other recruited members.
Ackman's fund is down sharply this year. It ended 2015 with
a 20.5 percent loss after posting a 40 percent gain in the
previous year, which cemented Ackman's tenure as one of the
hedge fund industry's biggest stars.
A spokesman for Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management
declined to comment.
