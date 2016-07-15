(Adds Pershing, Herbalife CEO comment, updates share price)
By Diane Bartz and Michael Flaherty
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, July 15 Herbalife Ltd
agreed to pay $200 million and change the way it does
business to avoid being labeled a pyramid scheme by regulators,
a blow to hedge fund manager Bill Ackman who for years has been
betting against the dietary supplements maker.
Shares of Herbalife jumped more than 20 percent after the
settlement was made public and the Los Angeles-based company
said its board had cleared the way for billionaire investor Carl
Icahn to boost his stake in the company to as much as 35 percent
from his current 18.3 percent.
The stock later pared gains, and was up 9.2 percent at
$64.90 in afternoon trading.
Herbalife uses a massive network of independent distributors
to sell powdered shakes, vitamins and other tablets designed to
help people manage their weight, boost energy and calm stress.
The sales method, under which some people get more money for
recruiting new distributors than selling products, has attracted
criticism.
The company became a battleground for Icahn and Ackman, two
of the most outspoken U.S. investors, who became embroiled in a
public war of words over their opposing bets. Icahn famously
called hedge fund manager Ackman a "liar" and a "crybaby" in a
CNBC interview in 2013. They have since made up.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission opened a probe into
Herbalife in 2014 following allegations by Ackman that the
company was effectively a fraudulent pyramid scheme.
The FTC said Friday's settlement represented a fundamental
change in how the company operates, as it will require rewards
to distributors to be based on retail sales rather than
recruiting new distributors.
The FTC pointed out that the overwhelming majority of
Herbalife's distributors earn little or no money. It remains to
be seen how well they will fare under the new arrangement.
Herbalife said that it disagreed with the FTC's criticism
but opted to settle with the agency and with the state of
Illinois - which had also started an investigation - to avoid
litigation.
"The settlements are an acknowledgment that our business
model is sound and underscore our confidence in our ability to
move forward successfully, otherwise we would not have agreed to
the terms," Herbalife Chief Executive Michael Johnson said in an
emailed statement.
BATTLE OF THE HEDGE FUNDS
Friday's settlement appeared to be at least a temporary
victory for Icahn over Ackman and his Pershing Square Capital
Management, which unveiled a $1 billion short bet against
Herbalife in 2012.
Pershing, however, argued that Herbalife would collapse
under the new operating strictures.
"While it appears that Herbalife negotiated away the words
'pyramid scheme' from the settlement agreement, the FTC's
findings are clear," Pershing Square said in a statement on
Friday. "We expect that once Herbalife's business restructuring
is fully implemented, these fundamental structural changes will
cause the pyramid to collapse as top distributors and others
take their downlines elsewhere or otherwise quit the business."
A day earlier, Ackman said he was still betting against
Herbalife shares and that the FTC probe was unlikely to end well
for the company.
At the end of June, about a quarter of Herbalife's
outstanding shares were held by short-sellers, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Icahn said on Friday it was time for the company to consider
strategic opportunities, including potential roll-ups involving
competitors, referring to a series of mergers that consolidate a
sector.
"While Bill Ackman and I are on friendly terms, we have
agreed to disagree (vehemently) on this subject. Simply stated
the shorts have been completely wrong on Herbalife," Icahn added
in a statement on Friday. (bit.ly/29Im6SB)
TOUGH TO IMPLEMENT
Herbalife said it had agreed to restructure its U.S.
business so that distributors are rewarded for what they sell,
not how many people they recruit.
The company will pay distributors based upon retail sales
and provide receipts for their transactions, it said.
"Herbalife is going to have to start operating legitimately,
making only truthful claims about how much money its members are
likely to make, and it will have to compensate consumers for the
losses they have suffered," FTC Chairwoman Edith Ramirez said in
a statement. (bit.ly/29I0D0a)
The agreement will be difficult to implement, said Robert
FitzPatrick, who formed Pyramid Scheme Alert in 2000 to monitor
and oppose pyramid schemes.
"Herbalife has agreed and the terms of the agreement are a
devastation of the way they operate right now," he said.
Potential difficulties in implementing the changes lie in
how the company will differentiate between different classes of
buyers: those who buy for personal use, or to distribute; and
how to define what constitutes a "legitimate end-user,"
FitzPatrick said.
Herbalife said that Jon Leibowitz, a former chairman of the
FTC, would advise the board of directors regarding compliance
with the settlement. Another former FTC commissioner, Pamela
Jones Harbour, is already a senior vice president at Herbalife,
working on compliance.
(Additional reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Bill
Rigby)