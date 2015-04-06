(Adds details on William Stiritz, background, shares)
April 6 U.S. federal law enforcement agencies
contacted several top Herbalife Ltd members last week
seeking information on their business practices, CNBC reported,
citing sources familiar with the matter.
Herbalife's shares fell as much as 4.1 percent in early
trading on Monday.
The inquiries are focused on the activities of about 10 top
Herbalife members, CNBC said, citing sources. The company is
offering members assistance in obtaining legal counsel, although
it is unclear how many have opted for representation, CNBC said.
The identities of the members and what law enforcement asked
them is unclear, CNBC said. (cnb.cx/1C5lFr0)
Herbalife said in an emailed statement that it was
cooperating with the authorities' requests for information on
its business practices and the trading of its shares.
The company did not comment on the CNBC report, but said it
had confidence in the integrity of its business practices.
Herbalife's largest independent shareholder, William
Stiritz, told CNBC in an interview on Monday that he had no
intention of eliminating his position in the company or "making
any major changes".
Stiritz, the former chief executive of cereal maker Post
Holdings Inc, held an 8.12 percent stake in Herbalife
as of Feb. 27, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Stiritz told CNBC that he was waiting for the Federal Trade
Commission (FTC) to rule on Herbalife and was confident of a
positive outcome.
Hedge fund mogul William Ackman and his Pershing Square
Capital Management LP have campaigned against Herbalife since
December 2012, when they revealed a $1 billion short bet against
the Los Angeles-based company. Herbalife has long denied it is a
pyramid scheme.
Federal and state regulators, including the Securities and
Exchange Commission and the FTC, are investigating the company.
Herbalife exclusively sells its products through a network
of independent distributors or "members", who also earn through
commissions on sales to other recruited members.
Ackman has claimed that Herbalife earns mainly by recruiting
members rather than through sales to customers. Herbalife has
rejected the allegations.
"(We) are hopeful Ackman's long-term campaign of distortion
will be found to be illegal," Herbalife spokesman Alan Hoffman
said in the statement.
Last month, Herbalife won the dismissal of a lawsuit that
claimed the maker of weight-loss and nutritional products
fraudulently portrayed itself as a legitimate company.
Herbalife's shares were down 3.2 percent at $41.51 on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Shailaja Sharma; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman and Simon Jennings)