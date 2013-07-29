BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 29Nutritional supplement company Herbalife Ltd on Monday reported higher quarterly net earnings and raised its forecast for the year as volume rose throughout its geographic markets.
Herbalife said net income for the second quarter was $143.2 million, or $1.34 per share, compared with $132.0 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July