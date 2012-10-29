Oct 29 Nutritional supplements seller Herbalife
Ltd's quarterly results trumped Wall Street expectations
as demand for its weight-loss products grew in emerging markets.
Herbalife, which expects obesity products and an aging
population to spur growth, forecast 2013 full-year earnings in
the range of $4.40 to $4.55 per share.
The network marketing company, also known for its personal
care products, raised its 2012 earnings outlook for the second
time in three months, to $3.99-$4.03 per share from previous
forecast of $3.88-$3.98.
Analysts on average expect full-year adjusted profit of
$3.97 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter earnings rose to $117.8 million, or 1.04 per
share, from 108.0 million, or 87 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Herbalife, which competes with Weight Watchers,
Nutrisystem and Medifast Inc, said sales for
the quarter rose 14 percent to $1 billion.
Analysts on average had expected the company to post
earnings of $1.01 per share on revenue of $996.9 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.