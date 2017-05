May 5 Herbalife Ltd's quarterly sales rose 1.3 percent, the first rise after five quarters of decline, as demand for its health supplements increased in North America and China.

The company's net income rose to $95.8 million, or $1.12 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $78.2 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $1.12 billion from $1.11 billion. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)